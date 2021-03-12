The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student, Ashraf Ali, who had gone missing two weeks ago, has been traced to Delhi's Jama Masjid area.

Circle officer (civil lines) Anil Samaniya, said that a police team brought him back to Aligarh from Delhi on Thursday. He said that Ashraf, 26, told the police that he was in depression and was not feeling comfortable with the surroundings, hence, he had gone away without informing anyone. He has been suffering from depression and had left the campus on his own will, said police.

READ ALSO: AMU buries time capsule containing documents carrying 100-year history of institution

Ashraf told the police that he was 'shocked' to see his 'missing' pamphlets in Delhi's Jama Masjid area while roaming around. He said that he subsequently called up his cousin Irshad who lives in Delhi. Irshad informed the AMU authorities, who contacted the Aligarh police about his whereabouts. The pamphlets with his photograph were put up after police got an update that he withdrew Rs 1,000 from an ATM in Ghaziabad. Ashraf, a resident of Bihar's Araria district, is pursuing BA (Spanish) from the university. After his disappearance from the campus on February 23, students staged protests and demanded action to locate him.