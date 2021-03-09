The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the central government's response on a petition challenging the new IT Rules to regulate intermediaries, OTT platform and digital news media.

Chief Justice D.N. Patel issued a notice to the Centre on a petition filed by Foundation for Independent Journalism, parent trust of The Wire, challenging the new rules issued by the government to regulate digital news platforms.

In February, the government had announced the tightening of rules governing social media and streaming companies, requiring them to take down contentious content quicker, appoint grievance redressal officers and assist investigations.

The rules, titled the Information Technology (Guidelines For Intermediaries And Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, were notified by the Centre on February 25.

The petitioner has requested the court to declare the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 as void and inoperative insofar.