Earlier on Wednesday, a few media outlets had reported that the National Institute of Open Schooling will introduce its new curriculum on ancient Indian knowledge and heritage at 100 madrasas across the country, as part of the new National Education Policy. However, now the Ministry of Education has issued a statement saying that the news was fake and was published with seemingly malicious intent.



"This is with reference to the news report published in a newspaper dated 03.03.2021 titled “NIOS to take Gita, Ramayan to Madrassas". This news has distorted facts, has misrepresented the truth and seems to be of malicious intent," reads a statement. A Madrassa is a school that teaches Islamic studies and the Quran and is often part of a mosque. The news article had stirred row among people across social media.



The ministry's statement also says that the NIOS accredits Madrassas under SPQEM (Special provision for quality education of Madrassas). However, it adds that the NIOS plans to accredit 500 more Madrassas in the recent future, totally on the basis of the demand of Madrassas.



"Various subjects are offered to learners under this provision - without any hard-line boundaries of fixed subject combinations unlike that in the formal education system. It is totally the discretion of the learner to opt for subject combination from the bouquet of the subjects provided by NIOS," it says. Currently, there are around 100 Madrassas with 50,000 students accredited with NIOS.



At the same time, the NIOS had recently launched its new curriculum, adhering to the NEP and will introduce courses on 'Bharatiya Jnana Parampara' or Indian tradition. NIOS' New Curriculum was introduced by Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal. While releasing the study material, he said that India is a powerhouse of the ancient language, science and culture and has all the capabilities to become a knowledge superpower with a rich and ancient heritage.