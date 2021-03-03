Following a delay by the Technical Education department in the verification of the students from the management quota, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has delayed its third semester examinations by 10 days. The examinations will now be held from March 15, said the vice chancellor VTU Karisiddappa. Talking to TNIE, Karisiddappa said that that those who were admitted based on their CET marks, had their data verified, however the management quota students were yet to complete their verification. That approval is taking place. He said the extension of the examinations has two-fold advantages -- one, the approval will be completed, and two, the students will have time to be mentally prepared for the examination. The exams for the semester should complete by March 31 and college will reopen for the students for the coming semester on April 14, he added.VTU startup policy The university is preparing its own startup policy to provide space to startups on campus. The policy will also make provisions for seed money for students and startups to form their products that are socially relevant. Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan said VTU will spend Rs 50 crores for a startup ecosystem in the form of debt funds and equity. There are also plans to collaborate at an extensive level with foreign universities Karisiddappa told TNIE, and several of them are showing interested in VTU.