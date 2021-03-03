Even as a proper waste management plan continues to elude policy makers, an academician here has come up with a brain wave that enhances the quality and efficiency of compost bins.

V K Sasikumar, who retired as head of the chemical engineering department at the Kozhikode Government Engineering College, was displeased with the quality of the aerobic compost bins available in the market.

"The terrible thing about them is that worms appear within when you start using these bins. After a few days, all types of flies start buzzing around the bins and they become difficult to use. Thus I tried a different method to avoid the presence of big worms in the compost," said Sasikumar.

The innovative compost bin developed by Sasikumar has strong nets on its sides and top which bars entry to houseflies.

"It is found that these big flies enter the compost bin and lay eggs which become worms. Using fine-mesh nets will restrict the entry of big flies inside the compost bin. Another issue that we faced was dealing with leachate, the water the oozes out from decomposed waste. Most of the existing aerobic compost bins do not have a system to remove this leachate. In the newly-developed one, I have provided a valve using which we can drain out the water," he added.

With the aim of spreading the concept to more people, Sasikumar has shared it with the Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP), besides planning to share the concept with non-governmental organisations(NGO).