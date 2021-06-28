The University of Madras has invited applications for a free education scheme for students who wish to study undergraduate courses in the affiliated colleges of the university. Students may apply online starting Monday.

Speaking to Express, a senior official from the varsity said that the scholarship titled, "Madras University Free Education Scheme" is aimed at helping poor students pursue undergraduate degree courses in its aided and self-financed affiliated colleges during the academic year 2021-22.

Students must have completed Class XII in the academic year 2020-21 to be eligible for this scholarship. The university said that preference would be given to students from poor families, orphans, children of widows, and first graduates in the family.

The annual income of the family of the applicant should not exceed Rs 3 lakh a year. The link to apply for the scholarship and other details will be available on the university website, www.unom.ac.in, from Monday. The window for the upload of the application with all documents required onto the university website will be 15 days from the date of the publication of Class XII results.