The Karnataka SSLC examinations will be held from July 19 to 22, offline. Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister of Karnataka along with the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board announced the examination's schedule on Monday.



Unlike previous years, this year, the SSLC exams will be held only for two days. While the exam for core subjects including Mathematics, Science and Social Science will be held on July 19, exams for languages including Kannada, Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu will be held on July 22. This year, the exams will not be lengthy and the question paper will include multiple-choice questions. The answers will be marked on the OMR sheet which will be assessed easily and results will be announced in a short time.



The exams will be held from 10.30 to 1.30 pm and more than eight lakh students will be appearing for the Karnataka SSLC exams. The total marks for three subjects will be 120 with each subject bearing a weightage of 40 marks. Only 12 students will be allocated seats in each exam hall. According to the SOPs released by the government, students have to wear N -95 masks and carry their own water bottles. The classrooms and desks must be sanitised before and after the exams.