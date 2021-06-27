The ongoing construction work to establish a new medical college at Orathur in Nagapattinam district would be completed before this year-end, District Collector Arun Thamburaj said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing the progress of the work, the Collector said the college was being set up at a cost of Rs 366.85 crore.

Stating that the college would admit 150 students per year for the MBBS course, the Collector said the officials have been instructed to complete the work before the end of this year.