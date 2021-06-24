Following the shocking gang-rape of a woman on the banks of the Krishna river recently, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called for a door-to-door campaign to ensure all women download the Disha app, a women's safety app.

"Going door-to-door to ensure the app is downloaded by all women and to create awareness on the app through volunteers and women police in village and ward secretariats is important," emphasised Reddy on Wednesday in a high-level review on women's safety in the state. He called for training volunteers and women police on awareness campaigns who should go on to explain how the app will be useful in dangerous situations.

Reddy said the initiative should be taken as a drive, including educating students in colleges and institutions on the utility of the app. "By creating proper awareness, usage of Disha App will be increased. Upon getting any alarm through the app, Disha police stations and local police stations should be alerted and quick action must be initiated," the Chief Minister noted.

Similarly, he directed officials to equip all police stations with the required number of patrol vehicles. Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang, intelligence chief K.V. Rajendranath Reddy and other officials attended the meeting.