When SSLC students across Karnataka write their exams in July, they will all have to mandatorily wear N95 masks, while the teachers invigilating will have to produce COVID negative test results before starting work.

With the SSLC exams approaching, Suresh Kumar S, Primary and Secondary Education Minister announced the Standard Operating Procedures to be followed during the SSLC exams that are scheduled to be held in the month of July. According to the detailed report released by the minister, the classrooms and the school campus must be sanitised before and after the exams. Since the exams will be held for two days, the department has been instructed to sanitise the desks and be prepared for the next day.

At the same time, it is mandatory to maintain two metres distance between students and staff members in the exam centres. The department has to make arrangements for students in the rural areas to attend exams in the nearby exam centres instead of travelling to the centres in districts. Each classroom must have only 12 children and a single child must be made to sit in one desk.

It is compulsory for students to bring their own water bottles and not borrow from others. If the students have any of the symptoms including cold and cough, they must be allowed to sit in a separate room available in the exam centres. In fact, one or two such classrooms must be allocated separately for students who have symptoms. Students must wear a N95 mask when they come to the exam centres.

The department has instructed schools to use thermal scanners to check the temperature of students. Apart from students and the school staff, nobody, including parents, is allowed to enter the exam centre. An ambulance must be stationed at the SSLC exam centre incase of emergency situation.

In case of teachers and other staff members, the department has mentioned that teachers have to wear masks and face shield compulsorily. They also need to produce a status report of their COVID test done through RAT or RTPCR. They must have taken atleast their first vaccination shot.

For students who have moved from their hostels to homes due to the pandemic, the local education officials must make arrangements to attend exams in their district or villages. Similarly, for students who have migrated to other states along with their parents, they can attend the exams scheduled in the month of July. In case they are not able to travel to Karnataka due to various complications, they can attend supplementary exams. This attempt will be considered as a fresh/first attempt for these students.