The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and IBM announced the launch of the IBM-IISc Hybrid Cloud lab for advanced research in hybrid cloud technologies and drive breakthrough innovations in this area.

Located at the IISc campus in Bengaluru, students and faculty across departments of the institute will work alongside IBM Research scientists to conduct cutting-edge research that can help organisations leverage the power of hybrid cloud by enabling seamless and more secure adoption of hybrid cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The IBM-IISc Hybrid Cloud lab will bring together a talented community of scientists, faculty and students, who are passionate about solving some of the toughest research challenges that enterprises face today, in scaling the adoption of cloud computing across industries.

The lab will engage not just with academia, but also the broader open-source community for wider adoption and acceleration of innovation. The lab will start with an initial set of projects, involving faculty and students from the IISc Departments of Computational and Data Sciences, Computer Science and Automation, and Supercomputing Education and Research Center, alongside scientists from IBM Research’s India lab, on several areas including building autonomous, self-healing computing systems that use AI to predict emerging issues, diagnose and heal faults while maximizing availability and minimizing the cost of operations.

In addition to IBM's commitment to foster innovations that enable faster adoption of Hybrid Cloud technology, the lab will take an open access approach by jointly presenting the research findings in premier conferences, hosting workshops, and releasing open-source material to the community.

It will also give IISc students exposure to industry-driven problem statements and mentorship from IBM researchers on research and open source. The lab will serve as a hub for fostering the exchange of ideas, not just for the members of the two institutions, but for the research and industry community in the region.

Gargi Dasgupta, Director, IBM Research India said, “The IBM - IISc lab will bring together two leading research organisations in industry and academia to create an ecosystem for Hybrid Cloud research, in India, for India and the world. IISc has a strong record in research areas like Hybrid Cloud, AI, Security, which compliments the expertise of IBM Research, and we are excited to collaborate with IISc to create innovative, industry relevant solutions. Our Hybrid Cloud platform is Open, and we will jointly develop open-source software that provides interoperability, portability, and security that can be easily accessible to the vast community of developers to accelerate innovation”.

Meanwhile, Navakanta Bhat, Dean, Division of Interdisciplinary Sciences, IISc Bengaluru said, “We are particularly excited about making the joint research findings open source and accessible to a wide community which will significantly accelerate innovation in the emerging areas of AI and Hybrid Cloud. Such industry-academia partnerships are key to boosting the impact of research.”