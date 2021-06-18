Tamil Nadu's Government Arts and Science College Guest Lecturers Association urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to help them get experience certificates and pending salaries from Government Arts and Science Colleges across the state.

The Guest Lecturers Association President V Thangaraj said that of the 142 Government Arts and Science Colleges that are functioning in the state, 42 colleges where recently converted from University Constituent colleges. "Guest lecturers working in six colleges under Thiruvaluvar University and another college in Villupuram haven't received five months salary from June to October 2020. Due to this they were not able to get experience certificate from the college because as per norms, it is mandatory for the guest lecturers to receive ten months salary during the academic year in order to get one year of experience certificate," he said.

He urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to look into this issue and to ensure justice is served.