Wondering how exactly the Class XII students of CBSE's 2020-21 batch will be evaluated? The Supreme Court has today accepted a scheme formulated by the CBSE. Attorney General KK Venugopal, for the board, had submitted it to the court.



According to the formula, the internal marks that a student receives based on their Class XII evaluation holds only 40 per cent weightage. 30 per cent weightage will be given to the marks that they obtained in Class X and Class XI each. The board has also instructed the schools to form a moderation committee to check for the inflation of marks.

The 40 per cent weightage of Class XII assessment will be based on tests and examinations, while for Class X, the board will consider three out of five subjects in which the student scored the best marks. "CBSE has been in existence since 1929 and this has never happened before in the history of CBSE. They have designed this with a committee of experts," the AG noted. He also added that the moderation Committee would comprise of two of the senior-most teachers and an expert will also be invited, if necessary. In case the students are unhappy with the marks, they can appear for examinations when the situation becomes conducive.