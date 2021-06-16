The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written a letter to Vice-Chancellors of all the universities and higher education institutes (HEIs) in India to observe the International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21, while following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. The UGC asked the varsities to perform yoga along the lines of this year's theme Be with Yoga, be at home for building immunity and relief from stress.



The commission also encouraged students, faculty members, officers, and staff of the universities and colleges to take an online pledge at yoga.ayush.gov.in to make yoga an integral part of their life. The UGC in its letter asked varsities “to maximise the use of digital, virtual and electronic platforms over the physical congregation of people". It also urged universities to use social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and more to upload videos and facilitate online participation in the celebrations of the seventh International Yoga Day on June 21.

A copy of the common yoga protocol, suggested activities for IDY-2021, IDY handbook reference, major events have also been uploaded on the website, yoga.ayush.gov.in for institutes to refer to. The varsities and colleges have also been asked to upload the details of the events carried out on that day on the UGC University Activity Monitoring Portal.



Recognising its universal appeal, on December 11, 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131. It is celebrated every year since 2015 and it aims to raise awareness worldwide about the various benefits of practising yoga.