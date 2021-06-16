Tennis ace Sania Mirza was the chief guest and keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony of Class 12 students at Aditya Birla World Academy. Conducted virtually owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was held on June 11.

Motivating the students by sharing her personal experiences, Mirza said, "One of the most important exercises to practice in life is to always enjoy what you are doing. Believe in yourself and compete with yourself, for you will emerge as a far better performer. Setting goals presents a direct path in your life, and elevates your motivation to push you to bring your future goals into reality. Continue to strive for excellence and never give up."

Congratulating the outgoing batch of students, Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson of Aditya Birla Education Trust, said, “Today we acknowledge the milestone achieved from the culmination of years of hard work. We have all experienced exceptional memories passing through each stepping stone by working together with determination. It has been a stressful journey, however, we soldiered on and have come out with remarkable results. The most prominent asset of all your lives is time. Use it wisely and seize opportunities that arrive your way.”