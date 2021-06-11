What is even wrong with the authorities of GB Pant Hospital in Delhi? For once they decide to surprise you with a circular that looks quite hopeful and then a few hours and a few hundred outraged tweets later, they decide to cancel it. You know what we are talking about - the incident where the hospital prohibited its nurses from speaking Malayalam and then revoking it all of a sudden. Atrocious!



The hospital's first circular was right in so many ways. To begin with, it shows that the authorities who drafted the circular were educated in an English Medium school. Growing up, they saw how the school's bank balance grew fatter with a Rs 10 fine that they paid every day for communicating in a language that wasn't English. This was merely their way of giving back to society. The circular took me down memory lane. It was nostalgic. I am sure that a few good girls and boys were already appointed to sneakily find out if their peers continued to speak in Malayalam. Wonder how they identified with the PPE kit on.

That aside, let us all agree that Malayali nurses form a majority in most big hospitals. By now, their peers would have learned the language. Well, why wouldn't they? They're the same people who want South Indians to learn Hindi for survival. Duh! Now, with the little Malayalam they know, they would have happened to overhear the conversation between our good old Shoshamma Sister (Malayali nurses are addressed as Sisters in most parts of Kerala) and Rajamma Sister talk about the final trick that Mohanlal pulled in Drishyam 2, which is yet to be remade with (or without Ajay Devgn) in Hindi. We take spoiler alerts very, very seriously after all.



The only hope right now is that utopic world where everyone learns Hindi well enough to comprehend every word that our mantris say and everyone starts to speak Hindi, even without a circular.

The author has successfully conned people into believing she is a Malayali for over two decades. Her origins still remain unknown and anyone attempting to find them will be subjected to her linguistic prowess. Views expressed are her own