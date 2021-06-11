With 56 chapters providing insight into COVID management, treatment, challenges and other knowhow, Apollo Hospitals on Thursday released its Comprehensive Textbook of COVID-19, which has contributions from healthcare workers, who were directly or indirectly involved in the pandemic battle.

As many as 80 doctors from various specialities contributed to this textbook, which includes information on various on history and epidemiology of the virus, pathogenesis, special strategies and protocols, challenges in endoscopies, dental and surgical procedures, neurological and psychiatric manifestation, administrative challenges, rehabilitation, the role of artificial intelligence and so on, said Dr M S Kanwar, senior consultant, Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Apollo Hospitals, who edited the book.

The book also includes statistical insights, scientific data and plethora of new reports collated from the World Health Organization and advisories issued by the National Health Services of some of the most COVID-affected countries across the globe.