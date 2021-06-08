Prime Minister Narendra Modi might have made vaccines available for free to the states, the worry is when you will receive it — what if you have to travel abroad for education or a job? The government has made provisions for that as well. In a new set of SOP that came out on Monday, June 7, the government has allowed some relaxations for those going abroad to study, work or to participate in the Tokyo Olympics.

Here's what you will need to do.

What is the process?

The Union Health Ministry has said that those travelling abroad for education, employment or as part of the Tokyo Olympic representation will be vaccinated and then their CoWin certificates will be linked to their passports. Since Covaxin is not accepted worldwide, these individuals will be administered Covishield and the mention of the Covishield vaccine is sufficient enough and no other qualifying entry would be required for them. You have to carry your passport as your passport number will be mentioned on the certificate.

What if you don't have enough time to get vaccinated twice?

The government has a solution for that too. The earliest you can take the second dose safely is at a gap of 28 days. You can avail of the vaccine after 28 days if you have documents of admission to a foreign institute, proof that you study or work abroad or nomination to participate in the Olympics.

What happens if you take the second dose early?

It still is effective. But the efficacy is reduced, say researchers. That was one of the major reasons for the increase in the duration between the doses in the first place.

What if you do not have a passport at the time of the first vaccine?

The ministry said that this can be bypassed too. "If the passport was not used at the time of administration of first dose, the details of the photo ID card used for vaccination will be printed in the vaccination certificate and mention of the passport in the vaccination certificate is not to be insisted upon. Wherever necessary, the competent authority may issue another certificate linking the vaccination certificate with the passport number of the beneficiary," it said.

Is this for a limited period?

Yes. This facility will only be available to those who need to travel out of India for these purposes up to August 31, 2021.