India has no dearth of unrecognised educational institutes. However, not a lot of parents do a background check to find out if the school is accredited, before enrolling their child. So what if you find out this piece of information and want to enrol your student in an accredited school? This will soon be a piece of cake in Kerala.

A new order by the General Education Department of Kerala asks the director of public instruction to let students who studied in unaccredited schools continue their education. "In the academic year 2021-22, the students should who studied in unaccredited schools until then should be allowed to continue their education. From Classes II to VIII, they can be enrolled on the basis of age and in Classes IX and X, they should be enrolled after conducting an entrance test," reads the circular. It was issued on Tuesday. there is no instruction about Classes XI and XII, however.

In April, the Child Rights Commission had demanded that the government immediately close down all schools that aren't accredited in Kerala. The Commission even directed the state to ensure that none of the unaccredited schools is functioning in the state from the academic year 2021-2022.