The Banaras Hindu University announced on June 1 that the classes in the university will continue online till further notice. The varsity had already declared, a month ago, that the exams will be held after June 30. The new order says that since the lockdown is set to continue, the classes will be continued online.

The notice mentioned that the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh has said that the lockdown in various districts including Varanasi, where the varsity is situated, will be on till the daily cases come down to below 600. "The classes in University will continue to be held through online mode. Offices will also continue to function with 50 per cent staff on a roster basis, the remaining staff will work from home (WFH)," said the notice and added that if there is some specific work that needed to be done, the Head of the Offices "may call staff as per requirement and the staff or teacher will have to attend office".

The notice said that every office on campus will have a COVID helpdesk from now on. "Each office will have a COVID Help Desk at Entrance to ensure the safety measures for strict compliance of COVID guidelines attached herewith," said the notice.

But this decision to continue the closure will not be applicable for the medical institutions under the university's purview like the Sir Sunderlal Hospital, Shatabdi Super Speciality and the Trauma Centre. The services like security, water services, electricity, sanitation, dairies and other services will work as usual.