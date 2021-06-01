The National Students Union of India, Congress' student-wing has appealed to the union government to vaccinate students at the earliest. In a letter to the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh, the NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan had also asked the government to allow extra attempt for the aspirants of various examinations, including the UPSC CSE. Another demand in the letter is age relaxation for UPSC aspirants, owing to COVID.



“Apart from the demands of age relaxation and extra attempts for the aspirants, it is extremely important to form a vaccination policy for all such candidates before making any decision about any of the examinations.” The letter also said, “The candidates going to appear in exams like UPSC, CA, NEET (UG & PG), JEE, SSC-CHSL, UGC NET, INCET, should be vaccinated on a priority basis as soon as possible," reads the letter.



Kundan also said that it is unfair on the part of the aspirants to suffer the consequences of a delay in results and the pandemic. The students' association had already staged a protest in front of the Ministry of Education donning PPE Kits, seeking cancellation of Class XII exams. "Independent India has never seen such insensitive and deaf government as this, students keep raising their concerns and the government keeps ignoring them. We have said this in the past and saying it again, nothing is more important than the lives of our fellow students. This government has left all the student fraternity hanging if they appear for the exams their life will be in danger and if they don’t their future will be in danger," said the NSUI in a statement.

