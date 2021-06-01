After the Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal was hospitalised owing to post-COVID issues, there was uncertainty among the CBSE Class XII students who were eagerly waiting to know if the examinations will be cancelled. The Minister was supposed to announce the status of examinations on June 1.

However, various media reports suggest that now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will convene a meeting to take a final call on the matter. Reports say that the PM will be briefed on all possible options that can be considered to conduct class 12 board exams. Earlier, on May 24, Modi had chaired another meeting to discuss all possibilities of conducting the board examination.

At the same time, the Supreme Court has asked the centre to take a decision on the matter by Thursday. This was on Monday when the top court heard a petition filed by a lawyer Mamta Sharma, seeking a cancellation of the examination. Before this, a group of around 300 students had written to the Chief Justice of India, seeking cancellation, stating fear for life to step out during the pandemic.

After the meeting on May 24, there were speculations that the board examination may be conducted only for the main subjects, the exams will have a shorter duration and that objective answers will be expected.