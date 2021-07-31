A week ago, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences had released the schedule for all the medical entrance examinations to be held in the academic year 2021-22. According to this, NEET MDS will be held on December 19, 2021.

Now, this has created a lot of hue and cry, especially among dentists who cleared the entrance examination in the previous academic year. Even though the results have been out in January, they are yet to know when their counselling will be held and classes will begin. "Announcement of date for NEET MDS for next year without any clarity on the counselling schedule for this year is creating a cloud of uncertainty amongst many," tweeted advocate Tanvi Dubey, a Supreme Court lawyer, who moved a petition seeking to release the counselling dates soon. "Releasing the NEET MDS schedule for counselling is critical. More than 6 months lapsed after the exam," she said.

On July 12, while hearing the petition, senior Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud had criticised the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and asked it to hold the counselling immediately. "I don’t understand why one batch has been suffering. Kumbh Mela, election rallies have been happening. There’s no justification why counselling can’t take place," he had then said. Responding to this, on July 19, the Union government said that the counselling will be held in the next four weeks. The matter will be next heard by the apex court on August 2.