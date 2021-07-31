Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) on Saturday declared results for class X and XII board examinations. Students can now check their results at uaresults.nic.in., or via SMS. 99.56 per cent of students have been passed the Class XII examination and 99.09 per cent cleared Class XII exams. Last year, 76.91 students had cleared the class X exams.

The results have been prepared following an alternative assessment policy as board exams have not been held this year due to the second wave of COVID-19. The class X marks were calculated based on class IX scores, and class XII results were tallied based on the performance in classes X and XII, and the pre-board tests.

Those dissatisfied with the results can attempt a written exam which will only be conducted after schools can function normally. Earlier, on Friday, CBSE had declared class XII board exam results.

(with inputs from ANI)