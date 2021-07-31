Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in central China's Hunan Province said it would close its major tourist sites starting Friday. The move came after the prefecture reported one confirmed COVID-19 case Friday, the Xinhua news agency reported.

In the past days, several cities in Hunan reported a spike in COVID-19 infections. The city of Zhuzhou on Friday closed cinemas, entertainment venues, and tourist sites after it had reported six asymptomatic cases since Thursday.

Also, on Friday, the city of Zhangjiajie closed all its tourist sites and upgraded 11 neighbourhoods to medium-risk areas for COVID-19. The city, known for its scenic mountains, reported one confirmed case of COVID-19 on Thursday.