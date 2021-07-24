Taking into account the convenience of academic-related activities of students, the Kottayam Collector has permitted the functioning of Akshaya centres across the district till August 15. With the new order, Akshaya centres in the local bodies that are included in the C and D categories as per COVID test positivity rate can function from Mondays to Fridays with 50 per cent of employees from 9 am to 6 pm.

The decision was taken in view of the need to submit applications for SSLC revaluation, NEET examination and various courses and also the increasing rush at the Akshaya centres in A and B categories. The number of people who can be admitted at a time should be displayed outside the institution in compliance with COVID preventive precautions, including physical distance. It is to be fixed at four persons per 100 sq ft. If more people arrive, they should be stopped outside and allowed to enter only after the occupants leave. The order also said that legal action would be taken against those who do not comply with the regulations, under the Infectious Diseases Control Act 2021, sections 188 and 169 of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act 2005.

Local bodies included in C category: Changanassery, Kuravilangad, Aymanam, Puthuppally, Karukachal, Maravanthuruthu, Poonjar, Thikkoy, Athirampuzha, Nedumkunnam, Talayolaparambu, Melukavu, Kumarakom, Vakathanam, Thiruvarp, Pampadi, Manjoor, Ettumanoor, Kozhuvanal, Arppookkara, Uzhavoor, Neendoor, Kaduthuruthy, Thrikkodithanam, Kangazha, Marangattupilly, Karur and Pallikkamthodu.Local bodies falling under D category: Chemp, Erumeli, Vijayapuram, Paipad, Kurichi, Kooroppada, Erattupetta and Manimala.