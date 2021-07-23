Applications for the special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE), held for first-year BTech aspirants who wish to join either private or government engineering colleges against the vacant seats in the state, have started and the last date to apply is August 10. Remember that the last date to pay fees is August 12.

This common entrance, which was scrapped last year due to COVID, is also for those who could not appear for JEE (Main) this year. The schedule of both OJEE and Special OJEE will be announced later after assessing the COVID situation.

What do we know for now?

The syllabus for the examination will be as per the JEE (Main) 2021. Detailed instructions, terms and conditions for online application will be like other forms as per the information brochure available on the website. Some of them are listed below:

The candidates are required to apply and pay the fee online. After submission of all the required details, a registration number shall be generated. This number is the user ID of the applicant to log in to the OJEE website. Applicants must quote this number as a reference in all future correspondence. Apart from this, aspirants need to upload their photographs and signature. They also need to upload their left-hand thumb impression. The candidates are advised to retain a hard copy of the application — which is the confirmation page along with proof of money transfer. Incomplete/unsuccessful submission of application will lead to outright rejection.

What does complete application mean?

1. Make sure your registration is complete.

2. Upload your scanned copy of your photograph, signature and left-hand thumb impression.

3. Make sure the application fee payment is successful.

4. The above three steps should lead you to an auto-generated confirmation page.

Instructions for reserved categories

Please note that once you select your Reservation and Sub-Reservation Category, and submit your application form, it cannot be changed under any circumstances. Applicants can give options only with respect to SC, ST reservations, and sub-reservation (PC/GC/WO/ES/TFW). All such claims need to be substantiated with documentary evidence during verification/counselling. There is also an option for category S (Odisha), ZZ (Outside Odisha), NRI (Non-Resident Indian) reservations. It is important to note that you cannot upload any of the documentary proof of these categories during the registration process. Applicants are allowed to submit only one application form. Multiple applications will be rejected.

Candidates may check the status of their application on the OJEE 2021 website by logging in using the registration number/application number and password. If an applicant fails to take the printout of the admit card or finds any discrepancy in the admit card, they need to contact the OJEE 2021 office immediately. Copies of the admit cards must be signed by the invigilator during the examination. One copy must be submitted at the examination hall and the other should be retained by the candidate. The admit cards must be retained till final admission in a college is confirmed.