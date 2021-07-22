Directorate of Government Examination Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2021 Provisional Marksheet for HSE Exam today on July 22, 2021. Students will now be able to download the marksheets from the board website - dge1.tn.nic.in. The Board also declared the HSE +1 Areears Examination Results 2021.

More than 8 lakh students were waiting for TN Results 2021 this time. Pass percentage of 99.79 per cent was recorded by the board. Students scoring above 550 marks out of 600 counted to more than 39,000. The result was announced via press conference at 11 am. The Education Minister of Tamil Nadu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi declared the result, after which the link got activated on the websites.

TN 12th Result Provisional Marksheet for HSE Result: How to download

Go to the official site of the Board for Provisional Marksheet- dge1.tn.nic.in. Click on the link that reads Hr Sec Second Year 2021-Provisional Certificate Downlaod. A new page will open. Fill in the details as asked like Exam Roll no and Date of Birth. Enter captcha and click on submit. Your Provisional Marksheet for HSE Result will be displayed on the screen. Download it for future references.

Candidates are advised to note that this marksheet is only provisional and for Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2021. They must keep a check on the official site for more updates. Students must also check all the details on the marksheets carefully.

This time these exams got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For evaluating the students, an alternative evaluation criteria was introduced which was based on class 10, 11 and 12 performance of a student. Students are advised to keep a check here and on the official site for downloading their marksheets today.