The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has released the Tamil Nadu Class XII results on Monday at 11 am. Students can check out their results by visiting tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. Of the 8,18,129 students who had registered, 8,16,473 of them passed the exam.



Earlier in May, owing to the pandemic, the state had cancelled the conduct of Class XII examinations and had announced a separate evaluation scheme to assess students. According to the evaluation criteria, the maximum weightage, that is 50 per cent will be given to the Class 10 board exam marks. A weightage of 20 per cent will be given to their Class 11 scores and 30 per cent to their scores in Class 12 practical exams and internals. For the students' Class 12 marks, 20 per cent will be for their practical exams and 10 per cent for their internals. In subjects that do not have a practical component, the 10 per cent weightage for internals will be extrapolated to 30 per cent.

READ ALSO: SSLC exams begin today in Karnataka: 33 COVID positive students given special rooms



The evaluation criteria were announced based on the report submitted by a 10-member committee. Students who are unhappy with their scores also have a provision to appear for physical examinations.



While the exams were originally supposed to be held on May 3, they were later postponed to be held on May 31. Later, the cancellation was announced.