The freshmen of 2019, would have seen a lot of things that neither their juniors nor their seniors have encountered. All was well when they were in the first semester. Unmasked, they went to college, attended classes and hung out with their friends. However, during their second semester, they saw a strange virus tipple down their lives, forcing them to suddenly attend classes online.



There is something else too, that is unique about this batch. They haven't written a final examination yet. Rather, they will be writing their final examinations only in their final year. According to the UGC guidelines of 2020 and 2021, higher education institutions were asked to conduct final examinations only for the final year students. The first and second-year students will instead be graded on the basis of internal assessments.



"For intermediate semester/year students, an assessment shall be based on internal evaluation and previous semester as suggested in 2020 guidelines," reads the fresh guidelines issued by the regulator on Saturday. While the universities are asked to assess these students at the earliest, their classes will also begin on online, offline or blended mode at the earliest.



The guidelines stipulate Undergraduate and Postgraduate colleges to begin the new academic year for the first-year students latest by October 1.