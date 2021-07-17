SRM University, AP collaborated with Harvard Business School Online to offer high-impact online courses to its students. Eliminating the difference between borders and nations, the university is focused on providing global exposure to the students and opportunities to upskill themselves with a gamut of courses to stay relevant in the ever-changing economy.

Students already enrolled in flagship programs and courses of SRM University, AP such as School of Entrepreneurship and Management Studies will now have an added advantage to enhance their calibre with the global association.

The collaboration with Harvard Business School Online reflects international unison in these unprecedented times and is further offering different programs such as Business Analytics, Economics for Managers, Financial Accounting, CORe (Credentials of Readiness), and others. These programs are integrated with the regular courses of SRM University, AP such as BBA, MBA (General), MBA (Business Analytics) and MBA (Banking and Financial Services).

Harvard Business School Online offers a unique and highly engaging way to learn vital business concepts. The online certificate and credential programs are offered via HBS Online’s innovative online platform and are designed to bring the Harvard Business School classroom experience to life. The HBS Online courses put participants at the centre of the learning experience. The learning model is built around three key characteristics: active, case-based, and social learning.

Dr Satya, President of SRM Group of Institutions, says that all HBS Online courses are led by industry experts and international faculty and align smoothly with global standards of excellence. Encouraging students to have multi-disciplinary skills and motivating them to upgrade themselves while getting additional support from global peer learning groups, SRM University, AP, is preparing them to become industry-ready professionals.

Commenting on the collaboration, Prof VS Rao, Vice-Chancellor, SRM University, AP said, “We are focusing on collective growth and the success of our students, alumni, and faculty. SRM University, AP has curated a gamut of courses supporting their educational aspirations by providing them with Scholarships and Financial aid programs and this will help the learners to enroll for their desired courses without having to miss out on the opportunities due to monetary constraints.

The focus of Harvard Business School Online courses, according to Prof AVS Kamesh is to enhance students' proficiency and skillset in various verticals and this collaboration will help SRM University AP participants to engage in real-world learning with a global community of peers.