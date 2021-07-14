It is a heartwarming tale of a nine-month-old blind stray dog which has now found a loving home in Pennsylvania in the US, thanks to the efforts of a young woman. According to reports, an NGO called 'Jeev Ashray' received an anonymous rescue call in February about a puppy lying on a Gwalior Road in a miserable condition. The puppy had several burn injuries.

Mini Khare, who runs the NGO, reached the spot with her team and brought back the puppy which was named Sherry by them. She said, "We got Sherry treated and then we had a problem in finding a home for her because no one wanted a blind dog. Mini launched a campaign on social media and a veterinary doctor from Delhi contacted one Helen Brown in the US who runs an NGO for stray animals.

Sherry was brought to Delhi where she was further treated and finally sent to Pennsylvania. Sherry was formally adopted and has begun a new life from Monday.