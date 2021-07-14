Delhi-NCR (Faridabad) based Dudes & Dolls School, became the first early childhood development school to nurture children aged between three to five years as budding fashion designers. In a fashion show organised in the school campus, the collection created by the children was showcased by the teachers, and the program was broadcasted live.

Founder Ritesh Rawal said, "Fashion design is a creative subject. It is in an art form with high energy and multiple benefits. It builds individuality, inspires children to develop and believe in their own thought process, it builds an ability to seek inspiration from our environment and see the impact it in real-time."

In the Fashion Designing course that forms a part of the curriculum, children were taught about the basics of design, and were gradually trained to create their own. The school reported that the kids had worked on the collection from home, over a period of one month. The school also offers online, offline, and hybrid classes.