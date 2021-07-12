The University of Delhi declared the result of the open-book exams (OBE) for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses conducted in May and June 2021on July 11. The students can access their results from the official website — du.ac.in.

Here's what you need to do to check your result — it's just a one-step process: Enter college name, roll number, date of birth and you can access the results that are in the form of a scorecard. The results for BA (H) English, BA (H) Bengali, BSc (H) Anthropology, BSc (H) Chemistry, MSc (H) Computer Science, MSc (H) Microbiology and others have been declared.

“The students whose result falls under the category of RA (result awaited)/AB (Absent), may contact to the Principal of the concerned college/department/centers within 10 days of declaration of the result,” the official website stated.

DU will probably start registrations for admission to entrance test-based and postgraduate courses in the third week of July. The decision on UG courses are not final yet. It will depend on whether the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) will be conducted.

DU acting Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi had earlier told the media that they are hoping for CUCET to become a reality. "The admission process is anyway going to get delayed till September, hence a central entrance exam will only bring uniformity in the admission process as boards have already adopted different marking schemes for class 12 students this year," he said.