Mansukh Mandaviya took charge as the country's new health minister on Thursday. Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, who succeeded Ashwini Kumar Choubey, also took charge as the minister of state (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare. Mandaviya, a BJP leader from Gujarat's Saurashtra region, replaced Dr Harsh Vardhan, who was dropped from the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

Mandaviya's portfolio assumes utmost significance as the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic. He will also lead the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. "Mansukh Mandaviya takes charge as Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare at Nirman Bhawan today (Thursday)," the Health Ministry said.

Mandaviya was on Wednesday elevated to the Cabinet rank from minister of state (MoS). He was holding the independent charge of the Shipping Ministry and was MoS for the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry. Mandaviya has been an important young face in the Narendra Modi government at the Centre since 2016.

He was first inducted in the Union cabinet as MoS for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Chemicals and Fertilisers on July 5, 2016. On May 30, 2019, he was again sworn in as MoS for Chemicals and Fertilisers with an independent charge of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Earlier, Mandaviya had served as chairman of the Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation Limited.

Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, 42, is a first-time Lok Sabha member for Dindori in Maharashtra. She served as a member of Nashik zila parishad and worked for eradicating malnutrition and providing clean drinking water to people. Before joining politics, she was a medical practitioner.

Mandaviya and Pawar were received by senior officers of the ministry, including Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary; Vandana Gurnani, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, NHM (MoHFW); Dr Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary (Health); Vikash Sheel, Additional Secretary (Health); Alok Saxena, Additional Secretary; Dr Sunil Kumar, DGHS (MoHFW); Arun Singhal CEO, FSSA, and other key officials.