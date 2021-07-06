A teenager from Gujarat claims he can recite the national anthems of 91 countries by heart.

Vadodara-based Atharva Amit Mule said, "I have memorised national anthems of 91 countries including that of Pakistan, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom."

The 18-year-old teen, who is currently learning classical music said: "Since we believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, I thought I should memorise national anthems of other countries as well."

India Book of records also awarded him with a certificate on March 6, 2021, for being able to recite national anthems of 69 nations including Qatar, Syria, Thailand, Yemen, New Zealand among others. As of now, Mule claims to have memorised 91 national anthems in total.

"My family members practise classical music. My mother, grandparents, and mother's brother are into classical music professionally. I am learning Carnatic music and play the Veena. Out of curiosity, I started learning national anthems to know more about the music of different countries. Hence gradually, I learned various countries' anthems", he said. The Gujarat-based boy now hopes to earn several laureates for India in the near future.