The JEE mains examination began from Tuesday. This is the first time that JEE examinations are being conducted under the country's new education policy.

Under the new education policy, this time round, students are also appearing for the JEE mains examinations in Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Urdu, Odia, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Assamese and Gujarati languages, besides English and Hindi.

For the first time, students have got an opportunity to appear for exams in 13 Indian languages. These examinations are being conducted only in computer-based test CBDT mode.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has set up 852 examination centres across the country. During the examination held in September, 660 examination centres had been set up. 6,61,761 lakh candidates are appearing for this coveted computer-based entrance exam.

Online examination for BE and BTech will be conducted in two shifts from February 24 to 26, 2021.

According to the National Testing Agency, the examination centre is also being fully sanitised between the two shifts. In the examination centres, face masks and sanitiser have been provided for students. The body temperature of students will also be checked with thermal guns before going to the examination centre.

According to Vineet Joshi, Director General, National Testing Agency, all state governments and the police have appealed for a safe transport facility for students keeping in view the examination. The guidelines of the Union Health Ministry to prevent Coronavirus infections are being strictly followed.

Students have been called to the examination centres two hours before the exam. The distance between two computers and between students will be maintained during the examination. The NTA has also conducted mock drills at the examination centres on Monday before the examination.

"In view of the Corona epidemic, the eligibility criteria for obtaining 75 percentage points in class XII for admission to IITs this year has been done away with," said Sadhana Parashar, senior examination director of the National Examination Agency, which is conducting the JEE examinations.