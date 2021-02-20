A special committee of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) which was investigating the death of 24-year-old student of the Madras Medical College or the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Lokesh Kumar, has come to the conclusion that Lokesh had died of COVID-19, said media reports. The DME will grant financial assistance to the postgraduate student's family.

Lokesh was found dead in a hotel room ON October 26 last year where he was quarantined after COVID duty. “When I spoke to him on the phone at about 6.45 p.m. on October 25, he said he had mild fever and had given a swab for testing. He spoke to our mother at 8.30 p.m. and that was the last time we heard from him. Our calls made to him the next day went unanswered," Poornima Harikarthick, Lokesh's sister told the media.

The family have had no information on how the young man had died for the past three-months. “As per the autopsy reports, there were no external and internal injuries on his body. He had bilateral pneumonia with right lower lobe consolidation. The clinical features are suggestive of COVID-19. So, we have concluded that his death may be associated with COVID-19. We have sent a letter to the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services, which is the claim authority, for grant of financial assistance for COVID-19 warriors. The report has also been submitted to the Health Secretary,” R Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education, told The Hindu.