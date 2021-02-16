The district education department has implemented a special action plan to enable the class X students of government high schools to pass the SSC examination this year. It said delay in reopening of schools due to Covid -19 has impacted the education of the children. Though online classes were conducted, most students couldn't manage due to poor internet connectivity and power cuts.

In order to cope up with this, the District Common Examination Board has made arrangements to implement an activity designed by the subject experts as an integral part of the daily curriculum. In this regard, all the teachers were given training on how to motivate the students amid this pandemic and teach them without pressurising them, especially class X students, DEO Ganga Bhavani added. The schedule includes a daily action plan for teachers. As the public exams commence from June 7, the DEO directed the government, Zilla Parishad, and residential school teachers to complete the syllabus by March 31 and to strictly follow the daily plan.

She also said that as the classes were delayed, "we are trying to give more time for revision. We are planning to conduct extra study hours from April 1. Nearly 60,000 students are studying in class X in the district. Of these, up to 32,000 are studying in government schools". The DEO suggested the teachers work hard to achieve 100 per cent pass rate in the district. Speaking about which, Ramana Kumari, a class X Maths teacher of a civic school, said, the daily plan is helpful to us. Though the classes started lately, "we are confident that the syllabus would be completed in time."