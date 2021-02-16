Requesting Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to allocate 3.5 per cent of the total budget for education, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday said the department had received a smaller grant for the ongoing academic year. He was speaking after reviewing the higher education progress report.

Narayan said the budget allocation for 2020-21 was Rs 4,687 crore, of which 88 per cent (Rs 3,998 crore) went towards payment of salaries alone. The remaining 12 per cent (Rs 595 crore) was used for developmental works, he added. "Hence, we have asked the Chief Minister for a higher grant." Narayan, who is also higher education minister, said in keeping with the objectives of quality learning, teaching and research of the National Education Policy, qualitative degree colleges will be established in all 28 assembly constituencies in Bengaluru. "Bengaluru is growing exponentially, and its population has touched 1.5 crore. To effectively provide quality education, there is a need to establish a college in each constituency," he said.

Prior to the meeting, the Deputy CM spoke to Bengaluru Urban DC Manjunath, and sought available land in Bengaluru to establish qualitative colleges. A meeting of MLAs will be called soon in Bengaluru, and land requirements discussed with them, he added. Narayan said an appeal was given to CM Yediyurappa to sanction filling of existing posts, and also sanction 8,000 new posts. He appealed to Yediyurappa for appointments to meet a shortage of teaching staff for degree colleges in the state.

Dy CM Narayan said that 172 acres had been earmarked in Jangamakote, which falls under Sidlaghatta taluk of Chikkaballapura district, to Bengaluru North University. Of these, 57 acres have already been handed over, 62 acres are in government possession and will be transferred after technical issues are rectified, and 53 acres are with private individuals. They have demanded alternative sites, and Narayan said the process will be taken up immediately. Jangammakote will be made a knowledge city, especially as it is close to KIAL. A state-of-the-art campus will also be established, he said.



