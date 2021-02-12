If all goes as planned, Karnataka will get its first Organic Farming University, to be set up in Shivamogga. Agriculture Minister BC Patil said there is a proposal to set up the university, along the lines of the ones in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.

Speaking at an organic farming review meeting, Patil said that people are leaning towards organic produce, which is in demand, so we need to give priority to organic farming. "In India, organic farming universities have been set up in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh. There is a demand for it, and Organic Farming Committee members have suggested setting up of a similar university in Shivamogga. We will discuss and proceed,'' he said.

The minister said that as chemicals are used, soil is distressed, and this results in unhealthy crops. The nutrient value of soil is lost, and needs to be revived. This not just affects the health of the consumer, but also the farmer. Patil stressed the 'One District, One Millet' concept, and said markets should be developed to process organic produce. Organic farming programmes will be held to raise awareness, and more farmers should come forward to attend these events, he said.