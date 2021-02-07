As many people feared trapped after a flood in Uttarakhand's Joshimath followed by an avalanche, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and reviewed the situation in the state. The leader also suggested for all possible help from the Centre.

While in Assam, the Prime Minister reviewed the situation in Uttarakhand during a telephonic conversation with Rawat and other top officials. He took stock of the rescue and relief work underway.

"Authorities are working to provide all possible support to the affected," Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

From his personal Twitter handle, the Prime Minister further tweeted that he is constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand.

"India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone's safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations."

Meanwhile, The Home Minister also spoke with Rawat and Into-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director-General SS Deswal.

Shah further said that four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are being airlifted to Dehradun to reach Joshimath where a massive flood in was witnessed due to the water level in Dhauliganga river suddenly crossed its regular flow on Sunday morning followed by an avalanche near a power project at the Reni village of Chamoli district.

The Home Minister assured Uttarakhand Chief Minister to provide all possible help to the state from the Centre.

The incident took place near the Reni village, which is 26 km far from Joshimath. The Dhauliganga river got flooded and destroyed many houses situated at the river banksides.

The ITBP earlier said that there was some cloudburst or breaching of the reservoir at around 10 a.m. which resulted in the flooding in Dhauliganga -- one of the six source streams of the Ganges river. The 85 km river meets the Alaknanda River at Vishnuprayag at the base of Joshimath mountain in Uttarakhand.

Several labourers working at the Rishi Ganga hydroelectric power project were feared missing after a glacier broke.

A dam of the Tapovan power project was breached and feared to have been washed away.

ITBP and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have been rushed to the affected areas to evacuate stranded people.

"Casualties feared. Hundreds of ITBP men rushed for rescue," the ITBP said.

Rawat has convened an emergency meeting to take stock of the situation and to supervise rescue and relief operations.

Though the impact of the disaster may not be felt in Rishikesh and Haridwar, the towns have been put on alert.

A government spokesman said that there was not much human habitation at the site where the glacier broke but a number of power projects have been hit.

The government has also appealed to the people not to venture near the Ganga river.