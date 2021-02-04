The National Commission for Backward Classes has issued a stay on English and Foreign Language University’s (EFLU) recruitment interviews due to alleged violations of reservation policy. The NCBC called on the University’s Vice-Chancellor to attend a hearing on the matter on February 5 and was directed to bring certified copies of the roster to the hearing.

The NCBC has been conducting hearings in many central universities and pulling up administrations for not implementing OBC reservations in admissions and faculty appointments. In its notice, the NCBC warned that if the EFLU administration doesn’t turn up to the hearing, serious action would be taken. In a letter to the VC, Dr Sravan Dasoju, the National Spokesperson of the All India Congress Committee that he approached the NCBC requesting them to intervene in the matter claiming that OBC candidates had been deprived of legitimate opportunities at EFLU in various recruitments. “I request you (VC) to immediately cancel the notice issued for the recruitment of 58 vacant positions that include Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professor as the overall process is being done against the prescribed norms set by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and also by the Constitution of India, violating the rule of reservations to OBCs,” Dasoju said.

“In response to my complaint, Achary Thalloju, member of the NCBC, issued orders dated January 22 to the VC and the Registrar to appear for a public hearing with relevant documents. However, the VC and the Registrar were absent at that public hearing and also the Registrar couldn’t provide all documents and didn’t clarify on the matters concerned satisfactorily,” Dasoju said in his letter. Therefore the NCBC had stayed the whole process of recruitment and called the administrative representatives to appear for a hearing on February 5.

“Until further orders, there will be a stay on conducting interviews by your respective University. In addition to the NCBC, it is to be brought to your kind notice that the UGC has also given a fresh notification regarding implementation of the Reservation policy of the Government in Universities, Deemed to be Universities, Colleges and other Grant-in-aid institutions and Centres which is also applicable to you (VC, EFLU),” Dasoju said in his letter to the VC. “According to the letter issued on February 1 by the UGC, the administration is supposed to fill up remaining backlog identified reserved vacancies under these categories in teaching and non-teaching posts and also furnish the relevant data regarding all the teaching and non-teaching recruitment data as to whether the University had followed the reservations of STs, SCs, OBCs and persons with disabilities or not and the information should be shared with the UGC on its portal,” the National Spokesperson of the Committee pointed out.

Dasoju reminded the VC in his letter that out of 63 actual positions should have been given to OBCs, but there are only 23 OBC teaching staff working at the University, “Hence, I request you to set aside the personal prestige and do justice to the deprived OBCs in all the backlog and fresh recruitment notifications at your prestigious University,” he urged.

In its February 1 notice, the UGC had also mentioned that it was mandatory to furnish reports along with statistical information in respect to teaching and non-teaching as well as admissions to all level courses and hostel accommodation. During 2020-2021 on the University Monitoring Portal of the UGC. “You are required to display the reservation roster which is to be updated at regular intervals on the college/University website as per instructions of the government,” the UGC directed.

We have reached out to the University for a comment and will update this copy when we receive it.