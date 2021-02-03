The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced on Wednesday that in-classroom education would resume for all grades in Abu Dhabi schools from February 14.

It confirmed that it had approved a preventive protocol specific to the schooling community - that is, for academic and administrative staff and students - that will be implemented until the end of the school year to facilitate the same, the Khaleej Times reported.

However, it reiterated that e-learning also remains an option until the end of the school year.

The announcement came as the Ministry of Education also announced that the return of public school students to on-site classes would begin from Sunday, February 14.

The move - undertaken in coordination with the Emirates Foundation for School Education - comes after the success of the previously announced plan of action for recovery and safe return of students to schools.

Students' return to schools will be rolled out in a gradual and phased manner for all academic levels in public schools across the UAE until the end of the school year, it said.

The ministry has also previously announced that the option of distance education would remain available until the end of the current school year to ensure a smooth transition for students from remote to in-person classes again.