The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the date sheet for Classes 10 and 12 examinations on Tuesday. The exams are scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 10, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had announced earlier. Students can check the entire date sheet on the official website- cbse.nic.in.



Pokhriyal announced on January 28, 2021, that the board will release the date sheet on February 2. "After discussing with the CBSE chairperson, we have decided to release the detailed date sheet for CBSE exams 2021 on February 2," Pokhriyal said while speaking virtually at an event to interact with presidents and secretaries of CBSE Sahodaya school complexes last week.

Schools affiliated with the CBSE are gearing up to conduct the upcoming board exams in offline mode. "After a lot of discussions and debates, we have decided to start the exams from May 4 and try to finish them by June 10. Results will be declared on July 15. Practicals will begin from March 1," Pokhriyal had said earlier.



Despite students and parents citing concerns about the physical model of the exams amid the ongoing pandemic, the Education Ministry decided to conduct it offline with COVID-19 protocols in place across the country. Students will have to mandatorily wear a face mask, carry hand sanitisers and social distancing will be maintained at the examination halls.



It was decided by the Ministry to conduct the exams offline as the schools in rural areas do not have proper connectivity. Pokhriyal in one of his many live sessions over the past month had said that the CBSE will cut the syllabus by 30 per cent. There is also a possibility that the students will get more gap days between the exams due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



Steps to check the date sheet:

- Visit the official CBSE website- cbse.nic.in

- Click on the link that says Classes 10, 12 date sheets

- The schedule should appear on your screen

- If you want, you can download, take a print out for further reference