A video of worms in rotten eggs supplied to the children of a government primary school in Tamil Nadu's Karur went viral on Friday causing a huge uproar among the parents and the public. Naganur village is situated near the Thogamalai Panchayat union in Karur. More than 50 students from class 1 to class 5 are studying in the Panchayat Union Primary School that is functioning here. Most of the villagers who send their children to this school are agricultural labourers. Their children often eat their lunch in the school, thanks to the nutrition mid-day meal program.

In the last few days, several complaints were raised about the eggs that were supplied to the children for lunch. The majority of the eggs were rotten and worms popping out of them. On Friday afternoon, the villagers and the parents visited the school and inspected the food distributed for children during the lunch break. They found rotten eggs with worms.

Later, the people questioned the teachers and cook about the rotten eggs. But they didn't get a proper response from them. Following this, the people videotaped the eggs and shared them on social media, demanding the officials to take necessary action against the persons responsible for it. This video went viral on social media on Friday. In response to this, Thogamalai BDO told TNIE "All those are false allegations. Due to the previous enmity with the teachers at the school, a functionary of the PTA (Parents Teacher Association) who visited the school on Friday recorded some video and began spreading misinformation. We have been providing good quality eggs to the students every day and the HM has been monitoring the quality of the food. So, I urge parents not to fall for false propaganda."