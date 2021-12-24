The Discussion Class Association, a Bengaluru-based NGO, has provided a total of Rs 16.3 lakh in scholarships to various underprivileged students across Karnataka. The students are studying at colleges in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Bhadravathi, Chikballapur and other districts.

"We've published a report on where exactly the money has gone and how much was raised. We take transparency very seriously and we're hoping to set an example as to how government institutions should be with regards to finances," said Dhananjaya Padmanabhachar, founder and secretary of the Association.

The Association has sponsored a total of 107 students in 2021, many of whose parents are daily-wage labourers, farmers and those employed in the unorganised sectors. The sponsored students have set up various centres in government schools where they participate in providing free education to schoolchildren as well as participating in blood donation camps and tree planting.