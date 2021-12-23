A 17-year old intermediate student from the Adilabad district of Telangana allegedly attempted suicide at her home, after failing in four subjects in the intermediate first-year exams held in the state in October-November.

She was treated at Adilabad initially, but was shifted to Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital for further treatment. However, she succumbed to her injuries on December 23. Her death takes the total number of suicides by students in the aftermath of the disastrous intermediate results to 6 in just a week's time since the results were announced.

More than half the students failed the exams, with the pass percentage down by almost ten points from last year's 60 per cent to 49 per cent this year.

The Board of Intermediate Education had conducted the first-year exams for students who had already been promoted to the second year due to the pandemic. The exams, which were conducted in October-November this year, faced stiff opposition from parents and students who criticised the BIE for conducting the exams at short notice, and in a situation where student's learning had suffered because of a year of online classes.

The students are demanding that the BIE award minimum pass marks to all students, and conduct improvement exams so that students can add to their scores. Intermediate marks hold 25 per cent weightage in Telangana's Engineering, Medical and Agriculture Common Entrance Test (EAMCET).

Bandhs had also been called earlier this week by student organisations, who have now petitioned the Telanaga Human Rights Commission to take action against the BIE for being negligent towards student interests.

In 2019, 25 students in all had committed suicide after the intermediate results were announced. The BIE had set up a Grievances Redressal System at the time to address issues faced by students, parents and institutions.

If you are feeling depressed or anxious, please do reach out and connect with professional help, available on these numbers in your states:

Suicide helpline numbers

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre, Chennai

Number: 044 2464 0050

Sahai Helpline, Bengaluru

Number: 080 2549 7777

DISHA, Kerala

1056

Sumaitri, Delhi

Number: +91 011 23389090

Hope Helpline for Students, Rajasthan

+91 0744 2333666