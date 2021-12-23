With sheer determination and perseverance all sorts of obstacles can be altered into opportunities opined the guests at the felicitation ceremony organised at DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur on December 22, 2021. The meritorious students who secured more than 95 per cent marks in the last CBSE examination, qualifiers of prestigious all-India exams and different endowment prize winners were felicitated during the occasion.



School Principal Dr KC Satapathy presided over the function while Chairman Sarat Chandra Mishra and DAV Kalinga Nagar Chairman Madan Mohan Panda joined as guests. Principals of sister concern DAV Schools, Coordinator of the school Indira Bhattacharya and academic supervisors were also present during the award-giving ceremony. Students presented spectacular cultural shows and dance confluence to celebrate the occasion.