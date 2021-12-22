The two colleges of Islamabad Model College for Boys are facing an acute shortage of staff as both institutions have failed to create the recommended number of posts for teaching and non-teaching staff despite a lapse of more than two years, local media reported.

The Planning Commission had reportedly recommended creating 34 teaching posts and 22 non-teaching posts for Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) Bhara Kahu, and 35 teaching and 30 non-teaching posts for Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) Sihala in 2017, The Express Tribune reported.

The cases of creating these posts in both colleges were presented in the May 2019 meeting of the austerity committee (finance division), said the Pakistani publication.

The committee decided that initially, around 55 per cent of posts of both institutions would be created, and the remaining 45 percent of posts of the staff would be sanctioned in the next fiscal year. Consequently, 46 per cent of posts for IMCB Sihala were reduced, and the college was only able to create 20 out of the recommended 35 teaching posts and 16 out of 30 non-teaching posts, The Express Tribune reported.

Similarly, 40 percent of posts for IMCG Bhara Kahu were put off and the institution was allocated 19 out of the recommended 34 posts of teachers and 15 out of 22 posts for non-teaching staff.

The creation of the remaining posts in both categories in the two colleges is now pending for over two years, said the Pakistani publication.

"This unnecessary delay in the creation of the remaining posts in both colleges speaks volumes of the lack of interest on part of authorities at the helm of affairs. The case has not been pursued effectively and sustainably," a professor on the condition of anonymity said.

Federal Government College Teachers Association President Dr Rahima Rahman said, "Both colleges are located in the rural areas of the federal capital and suffer a shortage of teaching and non-teaching staff, posing a big challenge for the attainment of quality education. Despite having required infrastructure, the Bhara Kahu College with 1,100 students is running with only five regular teachers."

The Federal Directorate of Education should prepare the case of remaining posts of staff and present it in the next meeting of the austerity committee, insisted Dr Rahima.